APPLICATIONS have opened in Cornwall for the 2026 GLL Sport Foundation (GSF) awards.
Talented athletes in Cornwall are being invited to apply for support from the largest athlete support programme of its kind in the UK.
Awards include financial bursaries, free access to gyms, pools and other sports facilities, physiotherapy, lifestyle mentoring and mental health wellbeing support.
In 2025, 144 Cornwall-based athletes, representing 23 sports, received GSF support worth £92,150.
Among those collecting awards include:
- European modern pentathlete gold medallist Naomi Hawkins from Devoran
- Number one nationally ranked para surfer Pegleg Bennett, from St Agnes
- World number one paddleboarder Andrew Byatt, from Perranporth
- Number one nationally ranked ice swimmer Samantha Day from Liskeard
- Number one nationally ranked surf skier Alis-Me Edwards from West Cornwall
- World number two triathlete Theresa Frost from Newquay
- Number one nationally ranked surf lifesaver Emilia Hogget-Crisp from Hayle.
Previous recipients have included Tom Daley, Ellie Simmonds, Anthony Joshua and Kimberley Woods, and past and present GSF athletes won 77 medals at the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.
Sally Gunnell OBE, GSF patron, said: "Young athletes in the UK have never needed support as much as they do today.
"The GSF programme grows each year - with many recipients becoming household names. I'm looking forward to meeting the sports stars of tomorrow who are starting or continuing their sporting journeys with GSF in 2026.”
Commenting on the launch of the GSF Awards 2026, Cornwall’s head of service James Curry said: “Our GSF Awards provide a lifeline to individual athletes as well as inspiring other young people in our Cornwall community.
"We encourage as many talented athletes as possible to look into the scheme and find out how they may benefit from our support.”
Applications close on Saturday, February 20. For more information, visit: www.gllsportfoundation.org
