ST PIRAN LEAGUE PREMIER DIVISION EAST
IT’S not often a side bottom of the table wins two games in four days, but Altarnun gave themselves hope of a great escape last week.
On Tuesday night the Nuns travelled down to St Austell Reserves and emerged 2-1 winners.
Jake Harris gave them a fourth minute lead before Ruben Talbot’s on the hour settled the contest.
They were back in action on Saturday against mid-table Polperro in a 3-0 success.
Brandon Ambrose’s 15th minute goal gave them a half-time lead before Charlie Wevill (64) and Jake Harris (75) settled the contest.
Their cause was also helped by the two sides above them – Launceston Reserves and Sticker Reserves – playing out a 3-3 draw. Launceston led 2-0 early on through Josh Chidley and a 30-yard free-kick from Ryan Crabb, but the visitors were level by the break.
Defender Scott Sanders put the Clarets back in front on his return, but Sticker equalised again 15 minutes from the end, which is how it stayed.
At the other end of the table, St Dominick need a maximum of just four points from their final six games to claim the title.
They beat last year’s winners Saltash Borough 1-0 in front of a crowd of 70, thanks to a first half goal from Joseph Gill.
Elsewhere in the division there were plenty of goals at Callington Town Reserves and Gunnislake.
Cally welcomed Saltash United Reserves and went down 5-2.
United’s scorers were Mike Vanstone (2), Spike Nicholls, Karl Whitehead and Joe Short, while Cally replied through Elliot Haxell and Oliver Sanders.
North Petherwin enjoyed a comfortable 4-1 victory at Gunnislake.
They led 2-1 at the break despite Ben Backway’s 26th minute goal, but efforts from Ben Sharpe, Josh Sanders (2) and Jack Digby gave the Badgers another win.
St Mawgan were 3-1 winners at Torpoint Athletic Reserves despite James Manuel’s equaliser.
All other games in the division during midweek were postponed.
DIVISION ONE EAST
ST MINVER kept the pressure up on leaders Foxhole Stars on Saturday on a perfect week for the Blues.
While the Stars were held to draws at St Blazey Reserves and Wadebridge Town Reserves, St Minver put in a dominant second half display to win 7-1 win at struggling St Columb Major.
At half-time it looked like the hosts may pull off a surprise result at 1-1, but the visitors pulled away after the restart.
Elliot Dunnett and Callum Wilson added hat-tricks with Josh Caddy also on the scoresheet.
Foxhole made it four points dropped in three days as Wadebridge’s youngsters held them. Benn Bould was the Foxhole scorer.
Kilkhampton remain fifth after seeing off visiting Torpoint Athletic Thirds 2-1 at Lamb Park.
The prolific Ryan Thomas was on the scoresheet for the hosts, as was Jason Heard.
With Liskeard Athletic Reserves against Nanpean Rovers and St Stephen against St Blazey Reserves falling foul of the weather, there were two other games that went ahead.
St Newlyn East are up to eighth after seeing off bottom side Looe Town 4-1.
Martyn Probert put the home side in front before Town equalised on 17 minutes through Aubrey Boxall.
Dan Ball restored their lead on 52 minutes and within a quarter-of-an-hour it was 3-1 through Russell Brooker.
Sub Harry Mugford rounded off the scoring three minutes from time.
Earlier in the week, on Tuesday, Boscastle earned a superb point as they held a Liskeard Athletic Reserves side utilising several first teamers, to a goalless draw, while Newquay Reserves beat St Stephen 4-3 with the decisive goal from Alfie Wallis coming in the 82nd minute.
The night after saw Foxhole draw 0-0 at St Blazey.