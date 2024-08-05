ECB CORNWALL PREMIER LEAGUE (SATURDAY)
Penzance v Callington
THE Premier League title race remains very much on after second-placed Callington produced an epic comeback to beat leaders Penzance by one wicket on Saturday at St Clare.
Chasing 276, Callington were in all sorts of trouble at 94-4, but South African Liam Lindsay (69) and Ollie Allsop put on a stand of 91.
Allsop continued on his merry way, smashing ten fours and two sixes in his 103 as he found useful support from Matt Shepherd (15) and Mohammed Danyaal (25).
Allsop departed off the final ball of the 48th over with 14 runs required, and when two further wickets fell in the 49th to Tom Dinnis (3-55), it meant Ben Ellis and Joe White required 12 from the final ten balls.
Three singles came off the rest of the 49th with the last over bowled by Andrew Libby.
Five came off the first two, including an Ellis four, but a dot ball and two singles meant two were required off the final ball.
But Ellis scrambled a two to spark wild scenes and keep the title race alive.
Penzance still have a nine-point lead, and know they remain in pole position, but one slip-up could prove fatal in their hopes of regaining the title.
Earlier in the afternoon, Penzance’s batsmen produced a fine performance to knock up 276-5.
Opener Christian Purchase top-scored with 83 while there were handy contributions from Dylan Blignaut (61no), Ben Seabrook (41), Grant Stone (30) and Tom Dinnis (17no off 7).
None of Callington’s six-man attack took more than a wicket with only Max Waller (1-21 off 6) and Ben Ellis (1-45 off 10) keeping things tight on a superb track at St Clare.
Callington welcome St Just on Saturday (1pm).
St Just v Werrington
ANY lingering relegation fears for Werrington are now surely over after they won by five wickets at St Just on Saturday.
The North Cornwall side may a day out of it by taking a minibus, and they were in celebratory mood after dismissing the hosts for just 103.
After Sam Hockin (2-18) dismissed Ellis May and dangerman Neil Curnow cheaply, Alex McKenna and Philip Nicholas made 25 apiece to steady the ship.
But after hitting the otherwise miserly Dan Barnard (1-22) twice over mid-on for four, he tried a repeat, only to getting a leading edge to Adam Hodgson in the covers.
From there on the home side never got any momentum as Hodgson (3-20) and fellow off-spinner Ben Smeeth (3-28) tied the hosts in knots.
They shared six wickets, including Smeeth having Sri Lankan pro Chamikara Edirisinghe stumped by skipper Nick Lawson, before the final wicket of wicket-keeper Rhys Brownfield was taken by Mark Taskis, caught at long-on by Thulina Dilshan.
Werrington have chased to victory over Helston and Truro recently, and again got the job done.
Lawson edged Ellis May behind for four, before Hockin was caught in the covers off Ben Stevens having quickly made his way to ten.
There were slight alarms when Dilshan was lbw next ball (14-3), but Adam Hodgson and Mark Gribble steadied the ship with a partnership of 39.
Hodgson edged Joe Clifton-Griffith behind and when Gribble was caught by Neil Curnow at silly-point off Edirisinghe for 28 it was game on at 67-5.
But Ryan Pooley showed the talent which made Werrington sign him from Tintagel over the winter as he and Ben Smeeth saw them to victory.
While Smeeth (3no) occupied one end, Pooley eased to 39 not out with six fours and a six, his highest score in the top-flight.
St Austell are the visitors to Werrington on Saturday (1pm).