Cornwall Cricket League Division Three East latest round-up
BOCONNOC are one of several sides in the hunt for promotion on the final day after they secured a perfect 40 points from their double-header with Newquay Seconds.
Boconnoc hosted on Saturday and racked up a massive 334-4 as openers Rhys Morgans and Jamie Coates put on 244 – Morgans making 112 for the team’s first century of the season, while Coates contributed 89. John Niblett added a rapid 50 not out at the end.
Gary Spencer then did the majority of the damage with the ball with 5-28 from nine overs as Newquay were all out for 167. Morgans completed a fine all-round afternoon with 3-36 from his allocation.
Boconnoc travelled on Sunday missing several key men, but still came away with an emphatic five-wicket victory.
Newquay were all out for 217 with John Niblett’s 2-20 the best figures as three others – Colum Taylor (2-28), Gary Spencer (2-38) and Robert Howe (2-40) also took a brace.
The chase was set up by Rhys Morgans and Dave Smith’s stand of 105, and although two wickets fell in successive balls to Jonny Andrews, Morgans’ 73 backed up by Niblett’s unbeaten 56 saw them home with more than eight overs to spare.
With three set to go up due to Roche’s survival in County Division One and the leagues changing from 12 teams to ten, it means there is all to play for on the final day.
Launceston know 20 points at home to Boconnoc will be enough after they won off the last ball at Tideford.
The home side’s innings never got started as they ground their way to 172 all out with twenties coming from Glynn Triscott (24), Anton Luiten (23), Chris Anderson (23) and Mike Parkinson (21).
Last man David Lockett was ten not out in an innings that nearly proved decisive.
Although Tideford were slightly short in bowling, they battled away brilliantly, and when Launceston were 138-7 with overs running out, it appeared Tideford, who are already down, may earn a fine victory.
But David Sillifant (35no) and Peter West (19) whittled away at the target, before a last ball wide staved off a tie.
Youngsters Thomas Mitchell (2-32) and Max Lillyman (1-15 off 6.5) showed the future is bright, while Chris Anderson (2-44) and Anton Luiten (2-13 off 2.3) chipped in.
Champions Luckett eased to a 94-run success at Werrington Thirds.
Ryan Brown’s superb campaign continued as he struck 96, and with support coming from Andrew Hoskin (45), Jonny Hoskin (25), Marc Brown (22) and a late cameo from Leion Cole (36no), they reached 275 all out.
Cole then starred with the ball with 3-36 as Werrington could only reach 181 all out.
Saltash St Stephens are also in with a shout of finishing in the top three after they eased to a 117-run success at bottom side Liskeard.
Their total of 242-9 was a real team effort with Joe Page (55no) and Justin Hemmings (42) leading the way.
Liskeard, who were again missing key players in the likes of Andrew Cobb, Andrew Ware and JJ Webber, battled away with Martin Mote (3-51) and Ben Powell (2-55) sharing five wickets.
Brijesh Desai made 33 and Ben Powell 22, but nobody else passed 20 in their 117 all out.
Alex Johnson took 4-24 while there were braces for Tharanga Prasad (2-14), David Bolland (2-25) and Jack Roberts (2-35).
Callington Thirds, who are unable to go up due to their seconds being in the league above, and Roche Seconds, who are also well placed in fourth, had the afternoon off after playing their fixture on Bank Holiday Monday.