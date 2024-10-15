By Nicholas Truscott
THIS coming weekend six local bowlers make the journey to Skein in Norway for the Short Mat Players Tour Norwegian Open.
With 180 bowlers from 13 countries drawn in 30 groups of six, this will be the biggest Short Mat Bowls competition to date held outside of England or Ireland.
The event offers a different challenge to the other events on the tour, being the only one played on a hard floor.
Saturday will see all bowlers play four out of five group games with the final group game on Sunday morning. The top two from each group will qualify for the Cup Competition, third and fourth from each group will qualify for the Plate Competition and the fifth and six into the Shield Competition.
Steve Smith (Holmans) is drawn in Group 15 where he faces Håkan Karlsson (SWE), Nathan Haire (IRE), Stephen Gale (IOM), Gunnar Frantzen (NOR) and Fredrik Larsson (SWE). On the rolling world rankings Steve currently has 274.5 points and is set to lose 41 points ahead of this tournament.
Peter Hore (Holmans) is drawn in Group 16 where he faces Peter Strandquist (SWE), Suzanne Ekstrand Almli (SWE), Leo Algepeus (SWE), Monika Borgö (SWE) and Nigel Charles (IRE). Peter currently has 444.63 points and is set to lose 48.5 points ahead of this tournament.
David Studden (Holmans) is drawn in Group 21 where he faces Thore Amundsen (NOR), Christoffer Rugg-Hegg (NOR), Anja Ehmke Jeremiassen (NOR), Øyvind Asdal Grindbakken (NOR) and David Bråthen (NOR). Davis currently has 331 points in the world rankings and is set to lose 74.5 points ahead of this tournament.
Nigel Nicholls (Newlyn Trinity) is drawn in a tough Group 22 where he faces Jonathan Payne (BEL), Jörgen Sundberg (SWE), Nigel Froud (ENG), defending Norwegian Open champion Peter Roberts (ENG) and Jonas Häger (SWE). On the rolling world rankings Nigel currently has 839.5 points and is set to lose 103.5 points ahead of this tournament.
Elise Daniell (Holmans) is drawn in Group 23 where she faces Tommi Carlsson (SWE), Mariann Kristoffersen (NOR), Kerstin Eriksson (SWE), Andrew Cockcroft (IRE) and Anne Lene Nilsen (NOR). Elise currently has 340.75 points and is set to lose 38 points ahead of this tournament.
Ian Crossett (Saltash Kernow) is drawn in Group 25 where he takes on Tom Erik Johnsen (NOR), Thomas Coles (ENG), Eroll Morina (SWE), Robin Jensen (NOR) and James Pickthall (SCO). On the rolling World Rankings Ian currently has 98.5 points and doesn’t lose any points ahead of this tournament.
The schedule of matches and results for the group stages can be viewed at https://www.tournamentsoftware.com/sport/matches.aspx?id=0E118E12-6E85-484D-9451-D6EE3153BC50&utm_source=substack&utm_medium=email
The Short Mat Players Tour will be providing regular score updates throughout the competition on their website.