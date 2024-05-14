By Keith Field
ST MELLION GOLF CLUB SENIORS – ‘THE FOSSILS’
THE second week of May marked the return of good weather and a degree of normality for Fossils’ golf.
Dry weather all week and Thursday’s sunshine with just a gentle breeze attracted 51 competitors in the Lacey Niblick Trophy event.
The greens and fairways were at their best this year but from the scores recorded, quite a few did not discover their best form, and even at the top of the leaderboard, the leaders compiled respectable scores rather than anything spectacular.
Right up at the top with an imperious 39 points, and playing off six, was Keith Abbott.
Although stating that he did not normally perform well in such qualifying events, he certainly put that myth to bed with his victory some two strokes better than runner-up, Lawrence Drew playing off 19, who in turn was one ahead of third-placed Terry Higgins playing off 30.
Only these three players hit that magical 36-point target, but it should be added that nine players carded 35 points. Seven players each won a sleeve of balls for scoring 2s with only hole 14 remaining undefeated.
Results: 1 Keith Abbott – 39; 2 Lawrence Drew – 37; 3 Terry Higgins – 36.
Divisional Winners – Gold: 1 Keith Abbott; 2 Peter Pascoe; 3 Simon Waddington.
Silver: 1 Lawrence Drew; 2 Peter Lee; 3 Phil Cuming.
Bronze: 1 Terry Higgins; 2 Ted Ahier; 3 Mike Tamblin.
Earlier in the week on Wednesday, Marc Nash led a team of Fossils to Bowood for their first encounter this season.
The course was in great condition but a number of Fossils struggled to master the greens.
The weather and hospitality were excellent but alas it did not reflect in the scoring as the Fossils were well beaten 6.5 to 1.5. Pete Mehigan was successful in ‘Nearest the Pin’ in two.