CORNWALL Rugby League head coach, Mike Abbott, is backing new signing Keenan Dyer-Dixon to prove a smash hit after agreeing terms with the club.
The 21-year-old winger has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with the Choughs, who are currently readying themselves for their upcoming clash with Workington on February 23.
Dyer-Dixon originally hails from Bedfordshire, but moved to the Leeds/Bradford area aged 12 where his rugby journey initially began. After excelling within rugby union from a young age, he caught the eye of the Leeds Rhinos academy who quickly snatched him up and convinced him to change codes.
Spells with Keighley Cougars and the West Wales Raiders have since helped Dyer-Dixon to gain invaluable experience within English Rugby League.
“It’s really good to get Keenan who has been in contact with the club for a long time now. Having spoken to a number of our team who have played with him in the past, they have said how he’s really quick, really fast and everything we want.
“I’m hoping Keenan can put his best foot forward and become a big part of this team.”
And the player himself is relishing the opportunity that has been afforded to him, stating: “Having played a few matches against Cornwall during their debut season when I was playing for West Wales Raiders, I know the desire to win is there and I hope to help the team win some more matches this season.
“I want to bring a nice flair to the team, good energy around the boys and, hopefully, score some nice finishes.”