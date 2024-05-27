ECB Cornwall Premier League round-up – Saturday, May 25
WERRINGTON were the only side to win in the division on Saturday as once again rain had a big say on proceedings.
Even there 26-run victory at Truro was decided on the Duckworth/Lewis Method and a clever call to declare 40 overs into their innings.
After being sent in by the hosts due to the forecast, Werrington got off to a quick start before Ben Smeeth was run out for 15.
The recalled John Moon raced along to 48 from just 37 balls before being trapped lbw by Neil Ivamy for 48 (105-2).
However, Sri Lankan pro Thulina Dilshan struck his first ton since arriving in Cornwall. He and director of cricket Adam Hodgson added an unbeaten 174 partnership with Dilshan finishing unbeaten on 122 from 105 balls (16 fours, four sixes).
Hodgson provided the perfect foil with 75 from 80.
Werrington sacrificed their final ten overs to try and get the win in, and they managed it.
Truro got off to a quick start through openers Charlie Kent and Rob Harrison, but the introduction of Hodgson proved decisive as he reeled through ten overs off the bat for figures of 3-25.
Although Smeeth had a rare off day, Truro were 140-5 from 28 overs when the rain set in for good, 28 short of where they needed to be.
Pakistani pro Amir Yamin made 31 before departing late on to Mark Taskis.
Elsewhere in the division, early pacesetters Redruth and Penzance were both involved in close contests when the rain set in.
Penzance visited Helston and were 221-7 from 48 overs.
A 122-run stand for the third wicket between skipper Ben Seabrook (85) and overseas player Dylan Blignaut (54) got them to 172-3 before Helston fought back late on.
Left-arm spinner Brad Bury took 2-37 from his ten overs, while South African Lance Alberts (0-30 off ten) was economical.
Redruth welcomed neighbours Camborne, and were held up by a brilliant knock from Somerset’s Lewis Goldsworthy.
The all-rounder had already made scores of 146 and 57 not out, and by the time the game was called off he was just one short of a century.
Eight-time champions St Just welcomed current holders Wadebridge to Cape Road and it was the home side that were on top before the weather ruined the game.
Opening bowler Ben Stevens was in brilliant form with 4-30 as the visitors found themselves in big trouble at 51-6.
But South African opener Kevin Renecke stood firm at one end for his unbeaten 69, and 33 not out from number nine Elliot Dunnett got them up to 147-7 when the rain set in.
Callington visited St Austell and were in charge when rain won the day having posted 225-8 from their 33 overs. Graham Wagg made 80.
St Austell openers Mike Bone and Dan Jarman got through the first five overs unscathed at 14-0, but the predicted downpour arrived.
Penzance progressed through to the third round of the National Club Championship on Sunday as they eased past Helston in their Group Ten clash at St Clare.
Helston were dismissed for just 137, a respectable score considering they were 90-8 before a ninth wicket stand of 43 between Ryan Tonkin (32) and Charlie Hearn (15) gave them some hope.
All-rounder Dan Lello took 4-32 while spinners Giles Lawrence (3-24 off eight) and Andrew Libby (2-18) bowled miserly spells.
The chase was a straightforward affair as Christian Purchase (48), Jack Paull (50no) and Grant Stone (32) were all in the runs.
Penzance will visit Golden Hill or Bristol on June 16.