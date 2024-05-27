Cornwall Cricket League round-up – Saturday, May 25
DIVISION TWO EAST
MENHENIOT-LOOE’S batsmen were in the runs at Tintagel on Saturday in Division Two East, although a thrilling finish at Butts Field was eventually denied by the weather.
Menheniot amassed a hefty 285 all out with the returning Steve Kidd and Lachie Osborne putting on a stand of 168 for the fourth wicket after they came together at 93-3.
Earlier, Pete Nance (32) and Ross Ripley made thirties, but it was the two half centuries that made the difference.
Kidd struck 78 from 67 balls, while Osborne’s 82 from 73 was equally as impressive.
On a small ground Menheniot knew they’d have to bowl well, but when the rain came in the hosts were well set to go close, sitting on 185-2 after 33 overs despite a wicket apiece for Mike Maiden and Kidd.
Lanhydrock were saved from a probable defeat at St Blazey by the umpires who took them off with the hosts needing 14 with eight wickets in-hand.
Lanhydrock’s batting was much improved as they racked up 174-3 from a reduced 36 overs as Jamie Eldridge (41), Jack Trethewey (53) and Ben Attfield (37no) got going.
But Blazey’s Matt Bennetts smashed the bowling to all parts in his unbeaten 82, but the weather closed in.
Callington Seconds were beaten by Ladock by four wickets at Moores Park after being dismissed for just 127 (see back page).
DIVISION THREE EAST
SALTASH St Stephens nearly had the comeback of the season sewn up already at Luckett on Saturday, before Leion Cole kept his nerve.
Saltash’s bowlers did a superb to restrict their free-scoring hosts to 191 all out after the top three of Ryan Brown, Henry Wilkinson and Andrew Hoskin all made thirties.
But a superb comeback which included 5-26 from former Plymouth and Callington spinner Matt Petherbridge restricted Luckett, while Jamie Hine took 2-30 on his first appearance of the season.
Saltash looked done for at 88-8 with Mark Southcott (3-11 off nine) and Jonny Hoskin (3-33 off nine) sharing six wickets.
Matthew Drury (38) and number ten Mark Stevens added 30, but 74 were still required.
Gradually Stevens and last man James Blackmore whittled down the target, adding 71 before Blackmore, who had earlier taken 2-38, was bowled by Cole for 39 to spark wild celebrations in the home camp.
Luckett then followed that result up on Bank Holiday Monday by thrashing Boconnoc by ten wickets in a rearranged game from earlier in the season.
A depleted Boconnoc were rolled over for just 34 before the target was knocked off in 9.1 overs.
Luckett debutant Martin Hunn, who has spent his entire career at Callington, took 5-18 from his nine overs with opening partner Angus Harley (4-12) providing the support.
Boconnoc had a much better time of it on Saturday before the rain ruined their chance of victory against East Cornwall rivals Tideford.
Aussie opener Rhys Morgans made 95 and the prolific John Niblett 79 not out as they totalled 256-4 in a game reduced to 44 overs due to a couple of rain breaks.
Chris Anderson was a class apart for his 2-19 from nine overs.
Tideford were going okay at 60-2 after 17 overs when the weather set in. Glynn Triscott made 22.
Liskeard were saved from a probable defeat at Roche by the elements.
Roche hurtled along to 218-4 from just 34 overs as only Andrew Ware (2-26 from seven overs) made much impression against a strong batting line-up.
Liskeard were once again missing some players, and in the 13 overs they faced, slipped to 53-6 with only Andrew Cobb (10) and John Scott (15) reaching double figures.