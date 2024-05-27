CORNWALL CRICKET LEAGUE CLIVE ROSEVEAR CUP ROUND-UP - THURSDAY, MAY 23
SEVEN of the eight quarter-finalists in this year’s Rosevear Cup were decided last Thursday night.
Although Luckett against Tideford was postponed, holders Callington Thirds are through.
They eased past their Werrington counterparts by 72 runs at Moores Park.
Cally made 138-6 with James Moon (57) and Blaze Eigenmann (34) the main contributors, while Paul Miller took 2-19.
Werrington were held to just 66-7 in their reply, opening bowler Ryan Hodge taking the remarkable figures of 3-1 from four overs.
St Austell Thirds eased to victory over Boconnoc despite being held to 102-9, Gary Spencer taking 4-23.
Boconnoc stuttered to just 59-8 in response with Kieran Nile claiming 3-7.
James Meacock made 62 and George Oakley 33 from just nine balls as Roche Seconds thrashed their St Blazey counterparts by 84 runs.
Roche made 162-8 which proved far too many as Toby Pritchard took 4-14.
Liskeard eased to an eight-wicket victory at Saltash St Stephens.
Andrew Ware took 4-13 as the home side were dismissed for just 81, before making an unbeaten 41.
Several sides from Division Four East are through.
St Neot beat league rivals Menheniot-Looe Seconds by 12 runs.
Toby Haley smashed 89 and Jack Kent made 47 in their total of 164-3, which was just enough.
Luke Ripley made 47 and Steve Kidd 37, but they closed on 152-6.
Lanhydrock Seconds produced the ‘upset’ of the round as they beat their Grampound Road counterparts by 44 runs.
They recovered from 60-5 to post 123-6 thanks to 34 not out from Jasper Heaver and a useful 18 from Peter Pretorious.
Veteran spinner Michael Eastwood was the pick of the visiting attack with 4-12 from his four overs.
Grampound mustered just 79 all out in reply, Harvey Brown claiming 4-25.
James Harvey (3-20) took three wickets as St Stephen eased to a nine-wicket victory over St Minver Seconds.
Olly Martin smashed 58 not out in their chase of 83.