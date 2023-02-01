With the cost of living rising, you may be looking to find a new home that you can buy for less.
While most of the cheapest homes available have only a single bedroom, there are still properties on the market that are suitable for a family.
We’ve rounded up the least expensive family homes to buy in and around Liskeard, all costing £120,000 or less.
Mispickle Road - £84,000
This shared ownership mid-terraced house is a new build that is described as a “great first time buy”.
Inside, the accommodation is made up of a modern fitted kitchen/dining room, a living room, two bedrooms, a bathroom and a WC.
Outside, there are two car parking spaces, as well as a rear garden which can be accessed directly from the living room.
Braeside Park - £90,000
This first floor maisonette would “benefit from some improvement”, and is being sold by the Modern Method of Auction.
The property comprises a lounge and dining room, a kitchen, two bedrooms and a family bathroom.
There is also a garage a short walk from the property and a lawned front yard outside the building.
Pike Street - £95,000 - £105,000
This ground floor apartment spans 840 square feet and is described as “ideal” for an investment opportunity.
The accommodation comprises an entrance hall, an 18-foot lounge, a kitchen/dining room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
There is also a communal outdoor space, and the property is currently used as a rental bringing in £549 pcm.
Bay Tree Hill - £120,000
This newly refurbished apartment is in Liskeard's town centre and benefits from a private and secure entrance.
Inside, there is an entrance hall, a reception room, a kitchen with an integrated oven and hob, two bedrooms and a bathroom.
The apartment also has cupboard space throughout, and sits above a sandwich shop.
Catchfrench Crescent - £120,000
This ground floor flat is close to the town centre and has been recently updated.
The property is made up of an entrance hall, a sitting room, two double bedrooms, a family bathroom, and a newly fitted kitchen with built-in appliances including an oven, microwave, four ring ceramic hob, cooker hood with fan and light, refrigerator, and washing machine.
Outside, there is allocated parking space to the front of the property, as well as communal gardens.