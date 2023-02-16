This “quaint” fisherman’s cottage dates back hundreds of years and is a staple of literature about the town.
Tiree, in Looe, was built in the 16th century, around the time that East Looe and West Looe were incorporated.
The home is thought to be one of the oldest surviving properties in the town, and has reputedly been “often” referred to in books based on Looe.
Close to the beach, harbour and town centre, the property is easily recognisable with an eye-catching green door.
On the ground floor, there is a lounge with beamed ceilings and curved walls, as well as an open archway into the kitchen and a latch door leading upstairs.
On the first floor, there is a bedroom with a sash window and a bathroom, while the top floor houses the second bedroom, which has feature beamed ceilings.
The property is being sold by Carla Jones Estate Agents for a guide price of £180,000.
The agents said: “Believed to be one of the older properties in Looe and dating back to the 16th Century, this quaint Grade II listed fisherman’s cottage is steeped in history and is often referred to in books based on Looe.
“Tiree can be found nestled in the back streets of East Looe and is only a stone’s throw from Looe beach, the harbour and all of the amenities on offer.”