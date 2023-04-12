This characterful period home is full of original features - and it is on the market for less than £150,000.
The cottage, in Callington, is on the outskirts of town and sits in a former mining area, with the house possibly belonging to a mining family in the past.
Throughout the property, there are period aspects such as exposed stone walls and feature fireplace.
On the ground floor, a wooden front door leads to a porch with part-panelled walls and an internal door to the lounge, with a stone and brick detail fireplace with display niches and a cast iron “living flame” gas fire, as well as a window seat looking out to the front.
Also on the ground floor is a kitchen and dining room with a Rayburn cooker and a recessed area for white goods.
Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, the main one featuring an ornate feature fireplace with a mantel over and wooden windows, and the second with an exposed stone wall, plus a shower room.
Outside, there is a courtyard to the rear, along with a storage building.
The property is being sold by estate agents Dawson Nott for a guide price of £140,000.
Jane Nott of Dawson Nott described the property as a “quaint cottage with exposed stone walls, two double bedrooms, retain[ing] some original features, with a first floor bathroom.
“This property would suit a non-gardener.”