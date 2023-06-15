This former bank for sale sits in Liskeard town centre and comes with planning permission to be converted into new housing.
Trehawke House is a Grade II listed building which was previously used as a NatWest Bank.
Historic England estimates that the building dates back to the 1860s or 1870s, and retains period features such as a round-arched doorway and sash windows.
There is also an octagonal tower at one end of the property, which overlooks the road.
On the site, the original Trehawke House was owned by local historian John Allen earlier in the 1800s, with his daughters, Mary and Louisa, hosting fundraising events in the gardens according to Kernow Goth, the Liskeard Old Cornwall Society.
In 1910, Trehawke House was used as the headquarters for Bodmin MP Sir Reginald Pole-Carew’s successful General Election campaign. The house was also used by Liskeard Town Council to house the cattle market.
Kernow Goth notes that after this was when the property was rebuilt, although Historic England records suggest that this had happened soon after John Allen’s death.
NatWest moved into the building in 1954, taking over from motor and cycle dealer Jago & Sons.
The property spans five storeys and has planning permission granted to change the use of the building from a bank to a collection of apartments.
Under the new plans, the building will comprise eight apartments, three of which will be two-bedroom homes and five being one-bedroom homes.
The current owner has already begun work on the building, including adding new windows and partially stripping the interior.
The property is being sold at auction on 21st June 2023 by Bruton Knowles via Savills Auctions, with a starting price of £250,000.
The agent commented: “Trehawke House comprises a five-storey, Grade II Listed Building, that was formerly a NatWest Bank.
“The property is prominently located at the intersection Dean Street and Barras Street, main routes through the town and comprise a roughly triangular... property with a four-storey octagonal tower overlooking the main road.”