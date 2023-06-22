Looking to buy a new home or expand your property portfolio? It’s worth checking out what is available via auction.
From land to a band hall and family homes, there are a variety of properties to consider. Here are some of the properties up for auction in Liskeard at the moment.
Wadeland Terrace - £9,100
This package of land spans approximately 0.22 acres and is less than half a mile from Coombe train station.
The land is for sale by conditional online auction, which is scheduled to finish on 10th July 2023 at 12pm.
The land is being sold freehold, and currently contains various trees and shrubs.
Barn Street - £100,000
This detached Henry Rice former band hall for sale comes with planning permission for conversion into four apartments.
The property currently consists of a main hall and rear room on the ground floor of the building, while upstairs is a mezzanine area which was formerly used as a practice room.
The agent advises that further planning permission could be obtained to create more than four apartments in the building.
The hall is for sale by unconditional livestream auction on 18th July 2023 at 2pm.
Varley Terrace - £140,000
This Grade II listed home is on the edge of Liskeard town centre and is being brought to the market for the first time in more than 50 years.
The home comprises a sitting room, a dining room, a conservatory, a kitchen/breakfast room, three bedrooms and a bathroom.
Outside, there are low maintenance gardens and a detached outbuilding.
The property is for sale by public auction on 26th July 2023 at Lifton Strawberry Fields at 7pm.
Barn Street - £150,000
This freehold building is close to the centre of Liskeard town, and includes both a residential space and a commercial space.
On the ground floor is the commercial premises, with a retail area, a kitchen space, a WC and a further room.
Upstairs is a one bedroom apartment which will be sold with a tenant in situ paying £600 per calendar month.
The property is for sale by unconditional livestream auction on 18th July 2023 at 2pm.
Luxstowe Gardens - £215,000
This detached bungalow is in need of some modernisation and sits in a popular cul-de-sac.
The property is made up of a hall, a lounge, a kitchen, a dining room, a bathroom and two bedrooms.
Outside, there is a garden that wraps around the bungalow, and a garage door.
The property is being sold by an online livestream auction on 26th July at 2pm.