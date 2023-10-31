Looking to buy a new home or to expand your property portfolio? It’s worth checking out what is available via auction.
From family homes to mixed use properties, there are plenty of options to consider.
Here are some of the properties up for auction in Liskeard at the moment.
Limes Lane - £100,000
This detached home is a reverse level property and has views over the town to the countryside beyond.
Inside, there is a dual aspect lounge and diner, a kitchen, two bedrooms, an en-suite bathroom and a family bathroom.
Outside, there is a garden with areas of lawn, an orchard, a summerhouse, a detached garage and parking areas.
The property is being sold by public online auction on 7th December.
Barn Street - £120,000
This mixed use property is close to the town centre and has a private garden to the rear.
The building consists of a shop with a frontage, a kitchen, a WC, and storage, while upstairs is a one-bedroom apartment.
The property comes with granted planning permissions to convert the shop into a self-contained flat.
The building is being sold by the modern method of auction.
Church Street South - £125,000
This character home is described as a “fantastic” first-time buy or investment opportunity.
The accommodation comprises an entrance sunroom, a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a utility room, a bathroom and two bedrooms.
Outside, there is off-road parking to the front and low maintenance gardens to the rear.
The property is being sold by public auction on 22nd November at Strawberry Field in Lifton.
Limes Lane - £150,000
This detached bungalow is within walking distance of the town centre
The property is made up of a lounge and diner, a conservatory, a kitchen, a bathroom and three bedrooms.
Outside, there is a lawned garden, an attached garage and an on-drive parking space.
The property is being sold by public online auction on 7th December.
Pendray Gardens - £170,000
This semi-detached family home sits in the village of Dobwalls and is being sold via secure sale online bidding.
The accommodation comprises a lounge, a kitchen and dining room, five bedrooms, a family bathroom and a WC.
Outside, there is a tiered and decked rear garden with a storage shed, a garage and off road parking.