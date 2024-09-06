A “stunning” waterfront house in Cornwall worth £4,500,000 has been won for £25 in a charity house draw.
Lisa Morgan (58) has won the latest Omaze Million Pound House Draw in Cornwall, which raised £4,900,000 for the RSPB.
The property is a contemporary, four-bedroom house near Falmouth, on the Cornish coastline, complete with panoramic sea views, a heated swimming pool and its own terraced tower to take in the surrounding scenery.
The property comes mortgage free, with all stamp duty and legal fees covered. Lisa, who is a nurse from Merseyside, has also been given £250,000 in cash to help her settle in - and can decide to either live in the house, rent it out for a supplementary income of an estimated £5,000 per month, or sell it whenever she wishes to become a cash multi-millionaire.
Lisa, who bought her £4,500,000 winning entry for just £25 as part of her Omaze subscription, has worked as an NHS nurse for nearly 40-years, after being inspired to join the medical fraternity by her Auntie Peg.
She celebrated her 26th wedding anniversary with husband Andy (60) last week. He has worked as an electrical engineer for the past 30 years. The couple said their big win was the “best anniversary present ever”.
When Lisa found out she’d scooped the Grand Prize, she realised she didn’t have any champagne to celebrate with, so sent her daughter to get a bottle, but ended up getting locked out, spending her first moments as a millionaire sitting on a doorstep.
Lisa said: “I was in utter disbelief when I found out I’d won, but the first thing that ran through my mind was that we didn’t have any champagne to celebrate with, so my daughter ran out to get a bottle, but left me locked out - so we quite literally had to put our celebrations on ice - thankfully my new place comes with a spare set of keys!
“I’ve been a nurse for 40 years and absolutely love my job - but on a nurse’s salary I never in a million years thought I’d end up with a £4.5 million mansion!
“I didn’t have much time to let anything sink in, as the morning after I'd won, I worked back-to-back 11.5-hour shifts at the hospital over the weekend, so I just parked it in my mind and got on with work.
“My husband and I have worked so hard to try and save enough money to pay off our mortgage, so we can retire comfortably, now seeing our new home I don’t think we could get much more comfortable than this!
“I thought we’d both end up working until our 70s - but this win means we’ll never have to worry about money ever again - it’s amazing for our family’s future. The whole thing is just so surreal, things like this don’t happen to people like me.”
As well as making Lisa a multi-millionaire, the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Cornwall, raised £4,900,000 for the RSPB, the UK’s largest nature conservation charity - in just six weeks. It’s Omaze’s biggest ever raise for a charity partner.
The RSPB protects and restores habitats, saves species, and helps to end the nature and climate emergency so that wildlife, wild places and people can thrive.
The funds raised will be used to support the protection and restoration of peatlands, which are home to some of the UK’s rarest birds and other wildlife.
Beccy Speight, Chief Executive for the RSPB, said: “On behalf of everybody at the RSPB, I’d like to take this opportunity to say thank you to every single person who entered this draw.
“Nature is in crisis and the UK is now one of the most nature depleted countries in the world. The money we receive from the Omaze campaign will go directly to help protect and restore our precious UK peatlands – one of nature’s greatest superpowers.
“This incredible support allows the RSPB to continue our vital work to protect habitats, save species and help to end the nature and climate emergency. Together, we can save nature!”
James Oakes, Chief International Officer at Omaze, said: “Everyone at Omaze is delighted that Lisa has won her dream home in Cornwall, whilst also contributing to our biggest ever raise of £4,900,000 for the RSPB.
“Omaze offers people the chance to win amazing houses, like this incredible house in Cornwall, whilst also introducing charities to large new audiences that would otherwise be out of reach – it’s a win-win for entrants and charities. We’re immensely proud that the Omaze community has now raised over £56 million for good causes across the UK.”
Draw entries for the Omaze Million Pound House Draw, Yorkshire, are available now at omaze.co.uk. The Draw closes on Sunday September 29 for online entries and Tuesday October 1 2024 for postal entries. Entrants can also choose to subscribe to Omaze to be automatically entered into every Grand Prize and Early Bird Prize, each month.