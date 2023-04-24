This “enchanting” centuries-old farm for sale spans 24 acres and once belonged to King Charles II.
Popham Farm, in Hatt near Saltash, is 350 years old and originally formed two cottages of the dairy farm and piggery.
The farm offers a “real country lifestyle”, while still being close to a city and the coastline.
On the ground floor of the home, the entrance hall leads to an open-plan living area, with a wood-burning stove and a brick fireplace surround.
French doors at the end of the room open to the kitchen and dining room, with Spanish slate flooring and a class AGA, as well as solid wood kitchen units, an oak beam and a wood-burning stove alcove.
Upstairs, there are four “substantial” bedrooms, two of which have en-suite bathrooms, while the others are served by a family bathroom.
As well as the main house, there is a fully complete annexe which comprises a sitting room, a kitchen/diner, a bathroom and a double bedroom with built-in wardrobe.
Additionally, the old stable block has been converted into a wooden lodge which is currently being used as a garden office.
Other outbuildings in the grounds include two large barns, a barbecue lodge, storage sheds and a poly-tunnel for strawberry growth.
Outdoors, the garden spans an acre, including private woodland and a pond, while the rest of the grounds comprise 24 acres of farmland.
The property is being sold by estate agent Fine & Country for a price of £2,250,000.
The agent commented: “Just five miles from Plymouth but very much in the country, Popham Farm is an enchanting 350-year-old four-bedroom house and working farm with 24 acres, once owned by King Charles II.
“Originally forming two cottages of the dairy farm and piggery, this stunning, welcoming home boasts an acre of garden as well as 24 acres of farmland and incredible views of the local landscape.
“This farm ticks all the boxes for those after a real country lifestyle, with the added convenience of being near a city and less than a 30-minute drive from the stunning Cornish coastline!"