This “absolutely stunning” house for sale comes with a hot tub that has far-reaching views of the countryside.
The property, on Cornhill Road in Par, is a detached house built to a “high specification”, with luxury features such as a grand entrance hall with a sweeping staircase and the hot tub in the garden.
On the ground floor of the property, leading from the entrance hall is a kitchen and diner with a matching island, a lounge, two ground level bedrooms, one of which has an en-suite bathroom, and a utility room.
On this level, there is also a converted garage that has been transformed into an additional bedroom with an en-suite bathroom.
Upstairs, the landing offers access to a master bedroom with an en-suite bathroom and dressing room, as well as two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.
Outdoors, there is a large driveway with space for up to five cars, while to the rear there is an enclosed lawned garden.
In the garden, there is a hot tub, a storage shed and a summer house, as well as elevated decking areas.
The property is being sold by Purplebricks for a guide price of £749,950.
Stephanie Davies, local property partner at Purplebricks, commented: “The photos do this property no justice, you have the wow factor from the moment you drive onto the drive and see its statement glass fronted entrance hall with its sweeping staircase.
“A viewing is a must as this home will not be available for long!”