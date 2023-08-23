This period home for sale is more than 250 years old and offers “one of the best” views of the harbour and countryside.
The property, in Fowey, is a Grade II listed home dating back to approximately 1750, which sits close to the town centre and has terraced gardens.
The house was originally three cottages and retains original character features throughout, such as exposed beams and a feature fireplace.
On the ground floor, a hallway leads to a spacious sitting room with a wood-burning stove in the feature fireplace, while an additional reception room is currently used as a snug and has double doors to a courtyard.
The kitchen/dining room has a terracotta tiled floor and a high ceiling, as well as a utility area.
Upstairs, the first floor comprises the principal bedroom, with a window seat and an en-suite bathroom, and a second bedroom which is currently used as a study.
On the second floor there are two further double bedrooms, plus a large family bathroom.
Outside, there is a private courtyard to the rear, with landscaped terrace areas including a decked space with a pergola and vine, a sun deck with a glass balcony, and a mostly lawned space with a small natural woodland.
From these terraces, there are uninterrupted views over the river and towards the harbour.
The property is being sold by May Whetter & Grose for a price of £1,250,000.
The agent commented: “A beautiful four bedroom property with stunning terraced gardens offering one of the best views to the harbour and across to the countryside between Bodinnick and Polruan.
“[It is] just a short walk to the town centre with outstanding restaurants and shops. Also close to boat launching and car parking facilities.”