Martin is a professional photographer who resides in Whitstable, when he isn’t gadding around the globe taking photos, and makes his living from this trade. As a keen amateur photographer, myself, and under the sometime tutelage of Martin I have gradually improved my photography in areas that would otherwise have me bogged down in jargon and endless tutorials that may or may not be relevant. From the heady days of 35mm film, photography has progressed to enable the photographer to take a multitude of images, check images ‘on the fly’, edit as he or she goes, and load the finished results into a plethora of available software programs to create a finished masterpiece.