The name maintenance insomnia comes from the fact that you are unable to stay asleep during the night. Jamie Zeitzer, a professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences, says that it is normal to wake during the night, for example, to go to the toilet or at the end of a sleep cycle when your sleep is at its lightest. Many of us are able to get back to sleep and are, as a result, undisturbed by this waking.