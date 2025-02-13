Choose one craft, and also a second in case of over subscription. Cost £20 (tutors will make a small charge for materials). Optional soup and cake lunch available for £5. Please book on the application form. Our members are so lucky in Cornwall that we have had a rich history of craft tutors that have always encouraged us with a galaxy of different crafts to try, with multiple craft days, with one particular highlight ran for a full day making a table runner with patchwork and embroidery, producing a very satisfying work of art, of which the members were very proud. We also had very enjoyable days at Denman especially when Cornwall took over the college for their usual residential visit when the craft course was always the most popular.