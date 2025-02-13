WHAT are WI members good at? Answer — everything!
This is certainly the hope of the WI team who are organising the Royal Cornwall Show this year, not only to have a healthy number of entries to showcase the talents of our members, but also to furnish our market stall at the show to provide funds to pay for the marquee, always a prime target for visitors to the show.
Margaret Johnson, Federation co-chair is appealing for a bumper crop of handmade items, woodworking, paperwork, glass engraving, sewing, crocheted, knitted, painted jewellery, the more unusual the craft the better. WI members have done it all! This would make such a splendid display. For those of us that do not have any specific skills to offer, we all have a scarf tucked away in the back of the cupboard that has not seen the light of day for a bit, so Margaret is asking for donations of lightweight scarves to sell.
The Royal Cornwall Show is the highlight of the year and with the closing dates for competition entries fast approaching, March 31, we can start planning that on June 5, 6 and 7 the WI Marquee at the Royal Cornwall Show will be an outstanding showcase of our exemplary organisation.
To further members interest in crafts there is notice of the favourite Four Corner Days in three different venues in the county: East Taphouse Village Hall on Friday, May 9; Marazion Village Hall on Thursday, May 15; Perranarworthal Village Hall on Tuesday, May 20 — all from 10.30am to 3.30pm. These days are exceptional social and educational events that are the epitome of the WI at its best.
All the titles are intriguing but the first on offer is a corker; An ‘exploding’ box! This magical box reveals each side which bursts open to reveal hidden treasures, pop-cards, intricate designs or personalised surprises. This class will teach you how to transform simple scrapbook paper into a 3D masterpiece, we are told this class is perfect for beginners and experienced crafters alike to perfect a stunning creation and the skills to create more!
The second class is entitled “An introduction to embroidery” This is ideal for the student who always wanted to learn this skill having seen and heard of mothers and grandmothers exquisite examples of embroidery, and get to grips with the simple stem stitch to start, progress to French knots, lazy daisy, blanket and straight stitches, and even perhaps progress to chain stitch to produce a very advanced piece of embroidery.
The third craft is entitled a macramé tea-light holder. This craft is making a come back, so as usual the WI is ahead and encouraging members to learn this very attractive craft making an impressive item.
The final craft is entitled “A white on white embroidery” for which you will need your sewing machine. Experiment with white on white embroidery which uses all kinds of scraps including lace silk and buttons, encouraging you to use the lovely stitches you have on your sewing machine including tucking, folding and using a twin needle. You are capable of producing a “pièce de résistance”!
Choose one craft, and also a second in case of over subscription. Cost £20 (tutors will make a small charge for materials). Optional soup and cake lunch available for £5. Please book on the application form. Our members are so lucky in Cornwall that we have had a rich history of craft tutors that have always encouraged us with a galaxy of different crafts to try, with multiple craft days, with one particular highlight ran for a full day making a table runner with patchwork and embroidery, producing a very satisfying work of art, of which the members were very proud. We also had very enjoyable days at Denman especially when Cornwall took over the college for their usual residential visit when the craft course was always the most popular.
Now that the evenings and mornings are getting lighter, we can dare to think of warmer days and outings! We have two excursions to Devon this spring. The first is to Dartington Crystal, the only remaining factory-scale producer of simple stylish and functional glassware in the UK, on Wednesday, April 9. The coach will leave Chynoweth at 9am and Cornwall Services at 9.30am. On arrival we shall have a factory tour and see the creation of fabulous glass products. There will also be an opportunity to visit the upgraded visitor exhibition spanning 50 years of history. There is a café where we can enjoy our lunch as well as the retail outlet, two essential requirements for a successful day out! Leaving for home approximately mid afternoon. Cost £26. Closing date March 19.
Dartmoor has always great appeal and on Friday, May 30, a repeat visit has been arranged to the Garden House at Buckland Monachoram and Tavistock and enjoy a day out in the Devon countryside. The coach will leave Chynoweth at 9am and the second pick-up point will be at Cornwall Services at 9.40am. The first stop is at Endsleigh Garden Centre at Ivybridge for a short coffee break, before travelling across Dartmoor to Yelverton and the Garden House to explore the beautiful gardens. The entry fee is included in the cost of the day. Refreshments are available to purchase or you may bring you own. After the garden visit the next stop, is Tavistock, a market town full of character, where we can browse in the appealing shops, until we leave at 5pm. Cost £36.25. Closing date April 24.