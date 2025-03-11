Many Cornish WI’s have taken on board the message to plant even more trees with offers of free trees at five venues through Cornwall Council in conjunction with the Forest of Cornwall Project, bolstering our ‘green’ credentials This very popular scheme will see members monitoring their trees progress, for example if watering is advised when our heat wave arrives. If however you find this bitter wind still too much to endure, you can stay indoors and can start practising for one of the most prestigious competitions in the CFWI calendar, the Blaikley Salver Poetry competition. The theme this year is Rainbows. What a wonderful subject with many far-reaching possibilities. The poem can be of any length up to 32 lines, handwritten or typed with double spacing. We have been fortunate to hear some masterpieces read out at the autumn council meeting in the past when the Blaikley Salver will be presented again. Cost to enter is £5 and all details are with the WI’s now.