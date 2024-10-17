By Sheila Goldsworthy
WOMEN’s Institute members like everyone else are brushing up leaves at the moment and while it might be an irksome task WI members have shown a passion for trees down through the decades and have willingly planted trees when ever the opportunity arises (and more often than not when a year ends in three to rhyme with tree!) This time is here again now, (more in 24). “Forest for Cornwall” and the CFWI are once again offering free trees to WI groups for planting in local areas across Cornwall. The deadline for applications is October 30 and trees and protection items will be delivered in time for National Tree week, November 23 to December 1. Species offered are Alder, Crab Apple, Downey Birch, Field Maple, Rowan, Whitebeam and Wild Cherry. The offer is for one or two trees but if there is space for more, that request may be successful. Where ever the trees are planted there should be good public access to it and a commitment to water the trees for up to 15 years. By planting a tree we hope to create a ‘community’ of celebratory WI trees across the length and breath of our county and inspire others to create a Forest for Cornwall. This is such an admirable idea, typical of the WI in Cornwall.
It seems quite a while since a resolution was accepted by the NFWI from the Cornwall Federation to be debated at the National Annual Meeting. However there is an excellent event being organized by the Environment and Public Affairs sub-committee with the CFWI Resolutions co-ordinator for a day looking at how your WI could develop a new NFWI resolution and also turn an existing national resolution into something meaningful for your community. The title of the day is ”Speak Out…for issues you care about.” Members will be guided through all the stages of formulating an effective resolution, from the first idea to an effective powerfully and correctly worded resolution. The day is November 14, from 10am to 3pm at Chy Noweth an Conteth. Cost includes a soup lunch. We all have strong views on various issues and it must have taken a great deal of courage by WI members in 1933 to bring to the public’s attention the crisis and distress suffered by men and women through unemployment. Cornwall also submitted a resolution back in 1936 urging that building around our coastal areas should be curtailed, a subject still raging in 2024. Cornwall received much praise in 1961 with their resolution on the huge social problem of that time which said “That this meeting of the NFWI pledges support to the Five Year Freedom from Hunger Campaign. A very justifiable debate in that era. Now in 2024 we have moved on to different topical issues, some of which are listed under the Campaigns Corner in the County News.
The carol concert this year is being held at the enchanting St Hydroc Church, Lanhydrock, Bodmin on December 13 at 3pm. This is a free event but is ticketed due to the size of the church. This event will be the ideal precursor to the Christmas celebrations. Could there be a better setting to our sing our carols?
Over 615 grass roots-led events took place to celebrate Fairtrade Fortnight and Fairtrade Communities were at the heart of most of these. We can all do a little to help the growers in poorer countries, by buying just an extra Fairtrade item in our weekly shop.
For further details of any of these events contact the CFWI office on 01872 272843.