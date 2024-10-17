It seems quite a while since a resolution was accepted by the NFWI from the Cornwall Federation to be debated at the National Annual Meeting. However there is an excellent event being organized by the Environment and Public Affairs sub-committee with the CFWI Resolutions co-ordinator for a day looking at how your WI could develop a new NFWI resolution and also turn an existing national resolution into something meaningful for your community. The title of the day is ”Speak Out…for issues you care about.” Members will be guided through all the stages of formulating an effective resolution, from the first idea to an effective powerfully and correctly worded resolution. The day is November 14, from 10am to 3pm at Chy Noweth an Conteth. Cost includes a soup lunch. We all have strong views on various issues and it must have taken a great deal of courage by WI members in 1933 to bring to the public’s attention the crisis and distress suffered by men and women through unemployment. Cornwall also submitted a resolution back in 1936 urging that building around our coastal areas should be curtailed, a subject still raging in 2024. Cornwall received much praise in 1961 with their resolution on the huge social problem of that time which said “That this meeting of the NFWI pledges support to the Five Year Freedom from Hunger Campaign. A very justifiable debate in that era. Now in 2024 we have moved on to different topical issues, some of which are listed under the Campaigns Corner in the County News.