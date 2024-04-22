It is with great optimism that we open the April County News and find so many winning occasions to look forward to, we just need the right weather now to benefit from these events. However by August 30 temperatures should have risen to relish a very special event.
The CFWI are planning a camping holiday in their words “like no other”. The weekend will be held at Porthpean Outdoor Education Centre with views over St Austell Bay, an idyllic venue. The sea-themed weekend will include activities such as beach walk and talk with Three Bays Wildlife, as well as the opportunity to try stand up paddle boarding and kayaking. The cost includes accommodation for two nights in shared bunkhouse style tents or timber pods, all activities and any materials required and all meals. The cost is £225 for the full weekend. Application form with your WI secretary. All further information from Helen Kestle, 01736 753104, who is encouraging members to form a group and camp together. There will be a prize for the best decorated tent.
If a night under the stars is not for you, at least you can enjoy one of the renowned CFWI trips this summer, when we can appreciate the beautiful scenery of Dartmoor. The date, July 25, leaving Chy Noweth at 9am, then travelling on to Bodmin Services. The next stop is Endsleigh Garden Centre. After travelling across Dartmoor to Yelverton, the next destination is the Garden House Buckland Monachorum. The final stop for the day will be Tavistock for a little exploration, leaving there at 5pm. Cost of the day £31. Further information from Penny Picton 01209 843024
The new resolution to be debated at the annual meeting at London in June, reads as follows: “There is a chronic shortage of NHS dentists and people are suffering health issues as a result. The NFWI calls on the government to increase investment in the training and retention of dentists and to review the current inadequate contracts, in order to insure everyone can access an NHS dentist wherever they live.” We know to our cost that Cornwall is also short of dentists so members can find out more about the advantages of this resolution by attending one of the Resolution Roadshows listed in the current April County News.
There is a very inspiring and thought provoking article in the current County News. Thirty years ago the first Fairtrade products hit the shelves here in the UK. By picking those products we have been part of decades of positive change driven by farmers receiving a fairer price for their hard work. Thirty years on, particularly banana and cocoa farmers still face huge challenges but by combining support and farmers expertise, there are huge opportunities to make Fairtrade successful and tackle climate change.
Friday May 10, from 10am to noon is the day of the county chairman’s coffee morning being held at the Shire House Suite Bodmin. This vital fundraiser is essential to help with the costs of the Royal Cornwall Show Marquee one of our red letter days of the year. Coaches have been organised to take members from the west and north of the county with a visit to Padstow in the afternoon. Applications by April 26. Further details from Helen Kestle 01736 753104.
There is more good news on the horizon. There is discussion on reforming New Groups. For many years the twice yearly groups were highly anticipated and enjoyed, when we had the privilege to hear speakers from further a field and collaborated with neighbouring WI’s for an absorbing evening. Guidelines are now with every WI. Further details from Yvonne Toms 01209 860402.