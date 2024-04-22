The CFWI are planning a camping holiday in their words “like no other”. The weekend will be held at Porthpean Outdoor Education Centre with views over St Austell Bay, an idyllic venue. The sea-themed weekend will include activities such as beach walk and talk with Three Bays Wildlife, as well as the opportunity to try stand up paddle boarding and kayaking. The cost includes accommodation for two nights in shared bunkhouse style tents or timber pods, all activities and any materials required and all meals. The cost is £225 for the full weekend. Application form with your WI secretary. All further information from Helen Kestle, 01736 753104, who is encouraging members to form a group and camp together. There will be a prize for the best decorated tent.