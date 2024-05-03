In a statement Alison said: “I am delighted to be asked by residents of Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly to serve another term. Much has been achieved since I was first elected to office in 2016 but there remains more to be done. Policing has changed and the threats to our safety and security have developed over the years. I want to ensure our communities feel that the police are by their side, care about the things they care about and are motivated and resourced to tackle the problems they experience.”