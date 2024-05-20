In Westminster Hall in Parliament I raised a number of fishing related issues at a debate called by my Cornish colleague MP Steve Double. One of the issues I raised was the closure of Plymouth Trawlers Agents following the retirement of David and Alison Pessell. I would like to thank David and Alison for their hard work over many years. I reiterated in my speech that “We must prepare ourselves for 2026. With the UK as an independent coastal state, the Minister can take decisions to free us from a fisheries management regime that has been hampered by the constraints of the CFP.” I continued that the Minister must agree that, “The time has come to ensure that access to our six and 12 mile limit is reserved solely for UK registered fishing vessels.”