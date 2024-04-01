Recently I have been working with local councillors on issues which affect local people.
Over the last couple of weeks I have been working very closely with councillors Richard Dorling and Jane Pascoe. There have been a number of road related issues in particular the number of potholes, parking and the speed of traffic through some small villages and hamlets. The government has already awarded money to Cornwall Council for pothole repair but I want to make sure that all roads get there fare share of this money. I know Cllr Dorling has met with Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez to welcome the re-opening of Looe Police Station and we will work together to improve the enforcement of speed limits through villages such as Pelynt. Parking is an issue and any new housing must have this right and where we have no parking because many areas were built before the motorcar we must look for solutions which don’t block access or cause a danger. These were subjects that came up on the doorstep frequently when we were out in the area.
I am currently working on a range of issues with local councillors including Looe flooding, Tamar Tolls, investment, protecting heritage, well paid jobs and ensuring local people can afford to live here. I would like to thank Cllr Dorling, Pascoe and all councillors at all levels for the work they do.
One issue some constituents have written to me about is Special Educational Needs (or SEND) funding. Last week the government announced a record £850-million cash boost to deliver more special needs places. Every child deserves a world-class education that meets their needs. That is why the government announced this boost for local councils to help deliver 60,000 new places since 2010, for young people with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities and those in Alternative Provision and improve the accessibility of existing buildings, providing more specialist support for children with additional needs. The government want to ensure that every child receives the support and education they need to succeed, where hard work is rewarded and aspiration is celebrated.
Since 2010 I have been working with the Monkey Sanctuary at Looe (Wild Futures) to try to get a ban on keeping primates as pets. Whilst we have not got the ban that I called for The Animal Welfare (Primate Licences) (England) Regulations 2024 have been passed through the Lords. The primate licensing regulations mean that owners now have two years to register and get a licence (for April 2026). Whilst this is not everything I hope that this will massively help stop our closest animal relations being kept in unsuitable conditions.
Over the Easter recess I am spending my time in Cornwall. I hope people are enjoying the Easter festivities around the constituencies. Outside the main religious day I am spending a lot of time knocking on doors around the constituency listening to views. If you would like to contact me please contact my office on 01579 344428 or email me directly at [email protected]