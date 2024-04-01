Over the last couple of weeks I have been working very closely with councillors Richard Dorling and Jane Pascoe. There have been a number of road related issues in particular the number of potholes, parking and the speed of traffic through some small villages and hamlets. The government has already awarded money to Cornwall Council for pothole repair but I want to make sure that all roads get there fare share of this money. I know Cllr Dorling has met with Police and Crime Commissioner Alison Hernandez to welcome the re-opening of Looe Police Station and we will work together to improve the enforcement of speed limits through villages such as Pelynt. Parking is an issue and any new housing must have this right and where we have no parking because many areas were built before the motorcar we must look for solutions which don’t block access or cause a danger. These were subjects that came up on the doorstep frequently when we were out in the area.