My office had the privilege of attending the Storm Tower opening ceremony in Bude today, organised by the Town Council, where around 500 people came to see the project that had so many barriers in its way completed. Special shout out to Cllr La Broy, the project team that made this happen and all the people who donated to the crowdfunding campaign. This is a perfect example of a community working together to get things done. The Storm Tower was funded by the crowdfunding campaign, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Cornwall Council, Bude-Stratton Town Council.