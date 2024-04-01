This weekend was Easter, and we reflect on Christ’s crucifixion and resurrection.
Despite the poor weather spring is here and it is great to see the flowers coming out and the trees in bloom. I hope everyone in North Cornwall had a very Happy Easter with your friends and family.
Last week I attended the World Parkinson’s Day event in Parliament. It was incredibly powerful to hear people telling their Parkinson’s story and just how essential it is to get access to the right healthcare for this complex condition. The challenges that people face in accessing timely, high-quality Parkinson's care demonstrate that urgent changes must be made. People with long-term conditions like Parkinson’s must get targeted financial help to tackle the disproportionate cost of living with the condition.
Wadebridge Sports and Leisure Centre (operated by FOWLC CIC) have been confirmed as one of the community operators to benefit from the Swimming Pool Support Fund in Cornwall. This Government funding was administered by Sport England, and was originally separated into revenue support and larger capital support with additional funds added by the National Lottery.
The team worked closely with Cornwall Council, the South West Net Zero hub and local suppliers to present a robust case for investment in Solar PV at the site. The £91,728 fund will enable investment in doubling the current number of PV panels at the site and contribute significantly to two of the core objectives of the CIC, financial and environmental sustainability. I provided support for this, and a bid from a second community-run centre, Camelford Leisure Centre. This investment is critical to the sustainability of our important leisure assets for the long-term benefit of our local communities.
My office had the privilege of attending the Storm Tower opening ceremony in Bude today, organised by the Town Council, where around 500 people came to see the project that had so many barriers in its way completed. Special shout out to Cllr La Broy, the project team that made this happen and all the people who donated to the crowdfunding campaign. This is a perfect example of a community working together to get things done. The Storm Tower was funded by the crowdfunding campaign, The National Lottery Heritage Fund, Cornwall Council, Bude-Stratton Town Council.
If you require my help with anything, including benefits, the NHS, or cost of living support, please get in touch. I also hold regular advice surgeries across North Cornwall, over the phone and online to book in please contact me via [email protected] or 01208 74337.