The original plan had been that this week’s column would have been the point where we review their highly anticipated new album by the Manic Street Preachers, titled Critical Thinking, what with it being due to be released on January 30.
But, for the second album in a row, its release has been delayed.
In 2021, the excellent Ultra Vivid Lament was due to be released on September 3, but was eventually released on September 10, with the week delay being blamed on a ‘production issue related to the global pandemic’ being cited for the reason. Fair enough, although it wasn’t lost on the loyal Manics’ fan base that it would result in the repeat of a chart battle from 23 years previous – Steps versus Manics.
In 1998, the Manic Street Preachers managed to get their first number one album with This Is My Truth, Tell Me Yours to number one, defeating Steps.
23 years later and the same was achieved again, with the Manic Street Preachers and the Ultra Vivid Lament proving victorious over the comeback album from one of the many 90’s pop horrors there were. Steps, of course were best known for their butchery of the Bee Gees classic Tragedy and the god-awful song about counting, 5,6,7,8. If ever you want proof that nostalgia can be dangerous, there’s your example.
So – what’s happened this time. Well, initially, the album was delayed until February 7, and then again until February 14, and once again, it was ‘production issues’ that have been cited and quite honestly, it’s hard to see what’s going on. Some have speculated that it could be to avoid a chart battle with the Weeknd and their record which in itself seems sensible.
For a band which famously said they’d never write a ‘love song’, we can be pretty certain it isn’t because they fancy their new release coinciding with Valentine's Day, although we suspect one or two fans might be delighted because some people like that whole love thing. We don’t at NCB, that’s for sure. After all, our Bastardettes are the embodiment of a line from the Manics’ A Design for Life; ‘we don’t talk about love, we only want to get drunk’, which also surmises NCB itself. After all, we are working class grunts that love music, well, mostly.
So, perhaps in a few weeks we can tell you all about the album. That’s if it’s not delayed yet again.
Community Radio Day
On February 1, community radio stations from across Cornwall came together for the Duchy’s first community radio day – with each station taking turns to present an hour long radio show.
We were delighted to join Source FM, CHBN, Island FM (for the Isles of Scilly), CHAOS Radio and Coast FM in producing one of these hours and simulcasting the entire day – obviously, being totally biased we enjoyed what we collectively produced as we wanted to showcase our station and the diverse output we produce free of charge each week.
It’ll be interesting to see what happens next.