For a band which famously said they’d never write a ‘love song’, we can be pretty certain it isn’t because they fancy their new release coinciding with Valentine's Day, although we suspect one or two fans might be delighted because some people like that whole love thing. We don’t at NCB, that’s for sure. After all, our Bastardettes are the embodiment of a line from the Manics’ A Design for Life; ‘we don’t talk about love, we only want to get drunk’, which also surmises NCB itself. After all, we are working class grunts that love music, well, mostly.