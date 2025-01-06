Let’s begin this column with a fact. Somehow, we’ve made it to 14 years on air. Okay, it’s nearly 15 if you count the hilariously amateur ‘trial broadcasts’ from the summer of 2010, but in the state of being a fully-fledged, hilariously amateur community radio station on the budget of a ball of string and whatever gin is rustled up by the Bastardettes, then somehow we’ve made it this far.
Since playing that first song at 6pm on January 7, 2011 (which was Alive and Kicking by Simple Minds, since you ask), a lot of people have come, some have gone, a few stuck around and while much has changed, not least the technology used, one thing still remains – we still do our very best to be entertainingly terrible. In other words, we don’t take ourselves seriously.
We tried to in the early days, but we quickly realised that being serious wasn’t fun and we weren’t very good at it anyway. So we began making shows that entertain our mothers, all three listeners and ourselves.
So, that’s the secret. Oh, but we do love music. Every one of us is a music enthusiast in some way, and if we weren’t so anti-social, we could have probably formed a commune or a cult instead. But instead, we formed a radio station.
So, to celebrate, here are some questions we get asked.
Why aren’t you on FM or DAB?
We get asked this from time to time and here’s the reason why. We can’t be bothered with the aggro and in any case, there’s no space on FM and DAB costs significantly more in a month then we spend in a year.
Besides, if we went down the FM or DAB route we’d be subject to the rules of OFCOM. Which means that we can’t play anything with naughty language, even after 9pm. We’d have to do news. Hit a load of quotas. And let’s be honest, where’s the fun in that?
I’m bored of hearing ‘celebs’ doing shows. How do I listen to you bunch of nobodies?
By visiting www.ncbradio.co.uk, via the tunein app (if you can stick the adverts) or by asking your smart speaker thing to ‘play NCB Radio’.
Give it a try. You might not hate what you hear.
I love Coldplay. Will you play Coldplay?
We don’t have many rules at NCB Radio, but one is that we never, ever play the incessant corporate drivel and pop infused whining that’s Coldplay. We recently saw a news story about a hacker who stole unreleased Coldplay tracks and threatened to release them, and if we are honest, we’re more mystified that no one paid them to not release it.
Can I be a presenter on your station?
We’re always on the lookout for people who like music as much as we do, but we’ll be blunt, we’re quite picky. We’re not that desperate for presenters so if you are coming in to do something we already do, or play Coldplay, then no.