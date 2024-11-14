After we arrived home, I went to the garden shed to pick up some logs for the fire and found a stick insect on the bench. It was a nice big one, about 11cm or a good four inches from head to tail and was quite fat. As the door is always open during the day I suppose it came in for a look around. It had gone when I closed the door in the evening. Some years ago I saw one in the village down by St Hughs Church, but it was not so large and only had five legs. Now, the thing with these giant insects is that if they lose a leg, they have the ability to grow a new one.