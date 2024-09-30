Looe Food Festival
Sunday, September 15, saw this long-anticipated event finally come around as the main marquee was rapidly erected on Bullers Quay car park the previous day.
Whilst a number of food stalls lined the inner quayside, and local restaurants offered their wares, the stars of the day were undoubtedly local chefs Charlie Walters and Fred Alsop who demonstrated their culinary skills to a packed marquee audience with compere, drinks sommelier, Ed Hughes overseeing their antics, indeed there was far more banter than cooking going on but no-one seemed to mind too much!
A fabulous day, blessed with excellent weather and huge crowds was closed off with a performance by young local band Division who created their own lively audience...huge congratulations are due to event organisers Helena Jaycock, of Cornish Collection, Ben Palmer, of Looe's own Sardine Factory and the team of stewards and Marshall supporting them.
Liskeard Unlocked 2024
This was a series of Heritage 'Open Days' at venues not usually open to the public and that included our studio at Liskeard & Looe Radio.
On Saturday 14th, with signage and bunting in place, the doors were thrown open and before long curious folks wandered in to have a look at what goes on...indeed, the hot seat, as we call, it saw a number of would-be presenters going live on the airwaves, all be it briefly.
Looe Weekender (September 20 to 22)
Once again the Liskeard and Looe Radio Roadshow were invited to support a great, and extensive, line up of solo artists and bands performing at Hannafore Beach Kiosk.
Arriving at just around 8.30am on Friday morning fellow presenter Ken Strange and I barely had time to set up before early visitors were taking their seats...by the time we were halfway through our opening set those numbers had increased sufficiently to proclaim 'standing room only...and by the time the opening act, The Polperro Wreckers, had got into their stride visitors were spilling onto the pavement and the queue for food and drinks was daunting for anyone who might have skipped breakfast!
The line up for day one included resident band The Knobz, Soul and Jazz singer Joanna Cooke and local performer Leon Harvey.
Day 2, Saturday, opened with the lovely Samantha Griffith leading Sing Rock followed by the hugely talented Josh Curnow making his return to the delight of a packed kiosk crowd.
Early afternoon saw Kris Dollimore, guitarist with Del Amitri, treat us to a mix of instrumental and vocal blues tracks before former Looe coffee-shop owner Lucy Ward had the audience tapping their feet with a section of Jazz and Swing covers.
As we finished our final set of the day it was time to introduce the 'fab four' aka Not The Beatles. The crowd was heaving with folks lining the pavement as the lads worked their way through all the classics...George's lead guitar was really quite special!
Day 3, Sunday, promised to be a horrible day in terms of weather, though as the day got more clear and warmer the crowds started to pack the marquee covered kiosk courtyard.
As the weather brightened the audience enjoyed a little Jazz and Latin from the excellent 'Jazz Shed' before our entertaining friend Sharon Ashton wowed them with not just her own vocal talents but those of young Looe Academy Band 'Compound' who she has promised to nurture going forward.
With such a heavy schedule of entertainment there was often a mass of instruments and leads criss-crossing in front of us and we were very pleased that our own set-up was far less daunting.
Whilst the entire weekend was an unmistakable hit, of the three days Sunday just edged it for me, largely down to two acts in particular...
Firstly, it was four young Plymouth-based guys going by the name of The Busketeers, exceptional talents, all impressive vocally and all had a mastery of several instruments...I bet that could even dance if they tried!
This laid a clear 'follow that' to all who would come next...but follow that the next act did, and some!
Jessica and the Rabbits, a film inspired name, are a 7pc Jazz, Swing, Rock n Roll and Funk band led by lead vocalist 'Jessica,' a saxophone, trumpet, keyboard, two guitars and drums, who blasted out classic after classic including a favourite of my own, the timeless Wild Cherry hit, 'Play that Funky music!'
The energy in the room was palpable and the crowd full of dancing revellers were clearly loving every minute of it all.
As Liskeard and Looe Radio wrapped it up for the weekend the 'finale' began with house band The 'Nobz' taking to the stage to close off another wonderful three days at Hannafore Beach Kiosk!
Well done Gina, Team and their team, a hugely successful, if not exhausting, event full of great performances, supported by ourselves, to, at times very large audiences.