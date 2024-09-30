Arriving at just around 8.30am on Friday morning fellow presenter Ken Strange and I barely had time to set up before early visitors were taking their seats...by the time we were halfway through our opening set those numbers had increased sufficiently to proclaim 'standing room only...and by the time the opening act, The Polperro Wreckers, had got into their stride visitors were spilling onto the pavement and the queue for food and drinks was daunting for anyone who might have skipped breakfast!