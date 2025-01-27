It only seems a blink of an eye since we were all unwrapping Christmas gifts and now we're heading into February!
Liskeard and Looe Radio have already been involved in a series of meetings, de-briefing events such as the 'Lights Up' Parades in both towns and whilst feedback was overwhelmingly positive there are still things we can do the make the 2025 experience even better.
We are also looking at the various events we will be involved in this year and will be updating our listeners via our broadcasts and social media platforms as we confirm details.
Liskeard Town Forum meeting
The next meeting, as previously advertised will be held at The Public Hall on Wednesday, January 29, at 7.30pm.
Don't miss this excellent opportunity for you, Liskeard's local residents, businesses and groups to come along and have your say on matters that are important to you!
The Town Forum is your link to the town council, your chance to hear the latest updates, first-hand and for you to actually help shape the future of the town.
Join us as we look at and discuss the following agenda with updates on:
Liskeard Police Station - Front Desk opening and New Officer.
Liskeard Town Vision Workshop.
Guild Hall Funding for Deep Cleaning.
Aldi Store proposed Store Extension and additional car parking.
New Liskeard Town Forum Website - Details
Financial.
AOB.
You can also join the group as a member, simply come along to a meeting and find out more.
Frankenstein comes to town!
Liskeard and Looe Radio’s Breakfast Show presenter Rose Pierce took a week off her normal presenting schedule to focus on her performance as Baron Frankenstein in Liskeard Lion's production 'Frankenstein Does Pantomime' at The Public Hall between January 23 and 25.
Rose had an enormously enjoyable time, as did the audience, her fellow cast members, stage crew and everybody who helped out behind the scenes.
More than 100 people came to see each performance, with the final show, a matinee on Saturday, being a sell-out. The audience left with huge smiles on their faces and the final song, The Time Warp, on repeat in their heads!
The cast gave 100 per cent effort with their performances and with their age ranging from eight to 80, there was plenty of stage experience and variety of acting to suit all tastes.
As the script was freshly released in 2024, the audience had little idea what to expect with the storyline, but with the variety of characters, good and bad, the public were kept on their toes with the twists and turns of events — never a dull moment was had.
It has to be said Rose kept the audience amused with a variety of entertaining mishaps throughout the three shows, entangling herself and colliding with props to the extent she really was in danger of bringing the house down!
Rose is back in the studio this week from 8am...fingers crossed she doesn't wreck it!
By Mike Allsopp, presenter/director Liskeard and Looe Radio.