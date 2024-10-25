YOU would be forgiven for thinking that the events season is sure drawing to a close after such a great year, yet in truth there really is so much more to come locally.
The 'Lights Up' events in both Looe and Liskeard at the end of November, will spark a series of Xmas and New Year festivities and the Late Night shopping in Looe, on November 29 and December 5, 13 and 19, will also see music and entertainment to entice shoppers both local and visitors into the town.
Please remember too that the Cornwall Council have granted free parking in our town centres on December 7, 14 and 23 so you can take advantage of a little extra shopping time!
Information on all upcoming events, including Santa's Grotto at The Fat Frog Liskeard, can be found via the links on our home page www.liskeardlooeradio.com
This coming week will see the first of two interviews to be broadcast LIVE over our airwaves and streamed via social media, from our studio.
On Tuesday, October 29, I'll be talking to Jon Stafford, organiser of 'Kernowfornia', a huge new ticketed weekend event taking place at Looe Beach in September 2025.
I'll be asking about the format of the weekend, what visitors can expect, the all-important line-up of acts and how local businesses and organisations will benefit from the event.
You can tune in via www.liskeardlooeradio.com and via our facebook platform at 12.30pm.
The second interview, on Tuesday, November 5, is with local artist Olivia Croce who will be telling me about her work as a creative coach and her efforts to encourage creative individuals to express themselves with a series of life-drawing sessions to be held at Looe's Millpool Centre starting on November 11 and Art Classes.
For more information and details on how to book places contact Olivia on [email protected] or 07977 863142.
At Liskeard and Looe Radio we look to support local businesses and are proud of our association with one such business which has achieved national recognition with a major award.
Mansell Ahmed is the proprietor of Chennai Indian Fusion in Looe, which was chosen as one of the country's best curry houses in the 'Best Restaurant' Category at the annual Curry Life Awards earlier this month.
Speaking after the ceremony, held at The Marriott Hotel, Grosvenor Square in Mayfair, Mansell said: "What a great tribute it is to be recognised in this way. Our Restaurant prides itself on offering customers a warm welcome and authentic dishes."
Mansell has also been busy working with the local community and has sponsored Looe Town U12 football team by, in his words "Proudly providing 17 full kits for the next two seasons."
Manager and club secretary Daniel Jerrom said that the team were extremely grateful for the support without which the team would not be able to play their games.
Finally, remember, when you visit Chennai, mention Liskeard and Looe Radio for 15 per cent off your final bill!