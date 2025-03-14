One of the best things about being MP for South East Cornwall is meeting the incredible women in our community who are driving change in their own way. From strong parish, town and county council representatives to female entrepreneurs innovating in business and community enterprises, these women are making a difference. Their contributions make our region stronger, and I will always champion policies that ensure women have the support they need, whether through better childcare provision, fair pay, or equal access to opportunities.
Last week, I had the immense honour of meeting Queen Diambi Kabatusuila Tshiyoyo Muata of the Democratic Republic of Congo during her visit to Lostwithiel. Her dedication to empowering women and preserving cultural heritage was truly inspiring, and it was a privilege to share stories of leadership, resilience, and the importance of lifting each other up. As a female MP, I know how vital it is to see women in positions of leadership, and Queen Diambi’s visit was a timely reminder of the work we must continue to do to break down barriers and create opportunities for women everywhere.
International Women’s Day is a moment to reflect on the achievements of women across the world and to reaffirm our commitment to equality. At a time when women in many parts of the world are facing unprecedented invasions of their rights and freedoms, we must recognise both the importance and the privilege of standing up for the rights we have here in the UK. Here in South East Cornwall, I am determined to support and encourage women to step forward, whether in business or politics, community leadership or service. I have always believed that representation matters, and ensuring more women across Cornwall feel confident to pursue their ambitions is something I am deeply committed to.
This week also marks Tourism Week, an opportunity to celebrate one of the cornerstones of our local economy. Tourism is the heartbeat of South East Cornwall, bringing jobs and investment, but also presenting challenges that must be carefully managed. Our region’s stunning landscapes, rich heritage, and welcoming communities attract visitors from across the UK and beyond, boosting local businesses and creating employment. However, we must also consider the pressures on infrastructure, housing, and the environment to ensure that growth remains sustainable.
During my visits to wonderful local tourism businesses I have seen firsthand the dedication of those working in the industry, particularly following a slower season last year. Balancing the needs of residents, businesses, and visitors is crucial, and I will continue working to ensure that South East Cornwall benefits from well-planned investment, improved transport links, and policies that support both the tourism industry and our local communities.
As we celebrate International Women’s Day and Tourism Week, I want to take a moment to acknowledge the incredible women of South East Cornwall. Whether you’re running a business, leading a community project, or supporting those around you, your contributions matter. Together, we can continue to break barriers, champion change, and ensure that South East Cornwall remains a place of opportunity for everyone.