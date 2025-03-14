International Women’s Day is a moment to reflect on the achievements of women across the world and to reaffirm our commitment to equality. At a time when women in many parts of the world are facing unprecedented invasions of their rights and freedoms, we must recognise both the importance and the privilege of standing up for the rights we have here in the UK. Here in South East Cornwall, I am determined to support and encourage women to step forward, whether in business or politics, community leadership or service. I have always believed that representation matters, and ensuring more women across Cornwall feel confident to pursue their ambitions is something I am deeply committed to.