With so much attention focused on reworking Rural Payments for private farmland, otherwise known as ELMS payments, which aim to encourage farmers to make space for nature, the commons are being largely overlooked and ignored. The commons are an entirely forgotten land, possessing the potential to yield a massive amount of biodiversity gains and provide a refuge and recovery space for nature. At the same time, they could offer better access for the public to connect with nature for well-being. Surely, we need to focus our efforts on addressing the ongoing and deep-rooted issues surrounding common land management.