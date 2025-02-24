There has been a communication gap regarding the Looe Flood Defence project since the Save Banjo Pier proposal was rejected. The cost/benefit ratio calculated for the popular Save Banjo Pier proposal failed to achieve a viable score, significantly falling short compared to both Tidal Barrier proposals. The Outline Business Case and Funding Decision phases, which were scheduled to be completed by now, have not been released. The original timeline indicated completion of the Outline Business Case by spring 2024 and a funding decision in 2024.
The original estimate for completing the project was between £60-million and £70-million. However, due to high inflation in the construction sector, these figures are likely to be a significant underestimate of the final cost. The project also faces stiff competition for funding against other flood prevention initiatives across the country.
As global warming leads to more extreme and frequent weather events, the costs associated with flood aftermath continue to rise each year. The increasing expenses for flood clean-up and repairs from the projected 60 flood events a year by 2050 can justify the investment in flood defence schemes, making them a cost-effective proposition. The human cost of flooding should not be underestimated as residents and business owners struggle with the anxiety, strain, social breakdown and economic loss. From personal experience, I know just how distressing a flooded home can be and the anxiety felt when a flood is forecast.
Under the previous government, Sheryll Murray fully supported the project, providing funding to develop the plan. However, due to changes in the national political and financial landscape, there is significant uncertainty over the level of funding available for future projects. Looe Harbour Commissioners and Armand Toms have continued their commitment to identify sources of funding to pursue the recommended Tidal Barrier and Breakwaters option.
MP Anna Gelderd was contacted to inquire about the Labour government's approach to protecting the town from flooding. At the time of writing this article, no response has been received, leaving a question mark over the financial and social viability of the town.
I am committed to working for a solution to this critical issue for Looe residents and businesses. We must ensure that the much needed flood defence project for Looe is not put on the back burner and quietly forgotten. I will press Ms Gelderd and other relevant parties to provide regular updates so that residents and businesses are able to make informed decisions about their future in the town.
Securing the funding needed to protect Looe from flooding in the future will require the whole town to work together. There are many other places across the country seeking funding for flood prevention works, and it will be important to show significant support for the final scheme to attract government attention. As the project moves forward, it is crucial for all stakeholders including local authorities, environmental agencies, and community groups to collaborate closely. Regular communication and transparency will be key to maintaining public trust and support for this vital initiative.