Securing the funding needed to protect Looe from flooding in the future will require the whole town to work together. There are many other places across the country seeking funding for flood prevention works, and it will be important to show significant support for the final scheme to attract government attention. As the project moves forward, it is crucial for all stakeholders including local authorities, environmental agencies, and community groups to collaborate closely. Regular communication and transparency will be key to maintaining public trust and support for this vital initiative.