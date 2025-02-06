When the Conservative Party secured an 80-seat majority in the General Election of 2019, it would have been very difficult to imagine that in less than five years, the country would be governed by the Labour Party with a massive majority in Parliament, albeit by default rather than an increase in voting share.
Even more difficult to imagine that such a ruling party should consign our elderly to freeze during the winter months, or that there would be a wrecking-ball aimed at a previously improving economy, with increased taxation on employment and our farming industry set to be decimated. Large sections of the electorate are feeling both betrayed and dismayed at a raft of broken promises.
Having worked hard for a great many years and achieved some of my goals in life, I decided to try and put something back in to the local community, standing for election to Saltash Town Council, where I have served for almost eight years, including two consecutive terms as mayor of the town. I am also involved in a number of local charities and voluntary organisations.
Whilst I have always voted Conservative during my adult life, recognising the benefits of a low-tax, light-regulation style of government, I have until now sat as an Independent councillor, but increasingly feel a duty to wholeheartedly support both Conservative principles and the Conservative Party, whilst representing the best interests of the residents of Saltash and indeed the population of the wider area of Cornwall. I therefore announce my intention to stand for election in May to Cornwall Council as a Conservative candidate in Saltash Essa Ward.
There are a number of reasons that I have made this decision, including that I am increasingly concerned that the national voting trend of last year could be replicated in Cornwall, which I believe would be very detrimental to the area of the country in which we live. This government is not only keen, but may try to force Cornwall into becoming part of a ‘Super Council’, joining with Devon and possibly other south-west counties, thus removing local accountability whilst bringing an additional layer of bureaucracy and likely increased taxation to fund it. Cornwall is a unique and distinctive part of the United Kingdom, with its own language and customs which should be cherished and preserved.
I entirely agree with the majority of existing Cornwall councillors, that we should not countenance becoming part of a South West Super Council, in which Cornwall might prove to be the poor relation. As one current Cornwall councillor succinctly expressed at a recent meeting “Telling Cornwall that it must become part of a South West Super Council, is like telling Wales it must join up with and become part of the West Midlands”.
Whilst the legislation is currently only at the ‘white paper’ stage and therefore not as widely circulated in the public domain as it might otherwise be, now would be a good time for residents of Cornwall to make their feelings known.
Pete Samuels, Cornwall Council Conservative candidate in Saltash Essa Ward