There are a number of reasons that I have made this decision, including that I am increasingly concerned that the national voting trend of last year could be replicated in Cornwall, which I believe would be very detrimental to the area of the country in which we live. This government is not only keen, but may try to force Cornwall into becoming part of a ‘Super Council’, joining with Devon and possibly other south-west counties, thus removing local accountability whilst bringing an additional layer of bureaucracy and likely increased taxation to fund it. Cornwall is a unique and distinctive part of the United Kingdom, with its own language and customs which should be cherished and preserved.