Last week’s Cornwall Council meeting showcased the breadth of issues our county faces, with three critical motions sparking debate and highlighting the importance of decisive action.
The first motion addressed the ongoing safety concerns at the Plusha junction on the A30. As a supporter of this proposal, I was pleased to see the council’s commitment to re-evaluating the 2015 plans for a grade-separated junction. While the current junction design does not meet modern standards for the strategic road network, a grade-separated junction would not only eliminate the risk of serious accidents but also improve local connectivity and generate economic benefits. The council has a strong track record of securing funding for major road improvements, such as the A30 Temple dualling and the St Austell Link Road, and it is essential that we continue to take proactive steps to provide Cornwall with a safer, more reliable road network.
The second motion focused on Cornwall’s housing crisis and called on the National Trust to lead by example. With over 100 holiday lets in Cornwall, the motion urged the Trust to review its portfolio to see what might be capable of conversion into long-term rentals. The housing crisis is a pressing issue for many residents, and it is vital that large landowners like the National Trust explore every avenue to support our communities. While not all holiday lets may be suitable for permanent occupancy, even a partial shift could make a meaningful difference. This motion highlighted how organisations with a significant presence in Cornwall can play a pivotal role in addressing one of the county’s most urgent challenges.
The third motion, and perhaps the most contentious, concerned devolution for Cornwall. The council reaffirmed its support for a meaningful devolution settlement that reflects Cornwall’s national identity and its national minority status. This comes against the backdrop of the Labour Government’s English Devolution White Paper, which notably excluded specific proposals for Cornwall. While some have speculated about a Devon and Cornwall combined authority, the motion made it clear that Cornwall Council opposes such cross-border arrangements. Instead, it called for further discussions with the Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister to secure a devolution deal that allows Cornwall to stand as a distinct political unit. With devolution offering the potential for greater local control and investment, it is crucial that Cornwall’s unique identity is protected in these negotiations.
Each of these motions represents a different facet of Cornwall’s future, from improving road safety and tackling the housing crisis to improving our prosperity while maintaining our identity. The discussions at last week’s meeting underscored the importance of collaboration — between councillors, communities, and organisations — to address the challenges we face and build a stronger, safer, and more prosperous Cornwall for all.
Nick Craker
Conservative Cornwall Councillor for Liskeard