The second motion focused on Cornwall’s housing crisis and called on the National Trust to lead by example. With over 100 holiday lets in Cornwall, the motion urged the Trust to review its portfolio to see what might be capable of conversion into long-term rentals. The housing crisis is a pressing issue for many residents, and it is vital that large landowners like the National Trust explore every avenue to support our communities. While not all holiday lets may be suitable for permanent occupancy, even a partial shift could make a meaningful difference. This motion highlighted how organisations with a significant presence in Cornwall can play a pivotal role in addressing one of the county’s most urgent challenges.