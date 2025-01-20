Over the last decade, Liskeard’s high street has seen a dramatic decline in banking services. What was once home to five banks and a Crown Post Office now has just one remaining bank, with the post office also facing the threat of closure. This week, reports emerged that Santander is considering closing all of its high street branches in Britain. While it’s true that banking is changing, not everything can be done online — and the consequences of these closures are being deeply felt by communities like ours.