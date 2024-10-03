SPF is coming to an end in March 2025. There are no proposals yet from the Labour government for its replacement. All eyes are on Rachel Reeves and her budget this month. If Labour is silent on SPF and funding for Cornwall, it would be the first time in over 25 years that there will be no structural funding for our Duchy. Not the change I think people wanted to see from this new government. Cornwall Council’s Cabinet have described it as a cliff-edge for Cornwall.