Overall, there are clearly concerns for areas like Cornwall with these reforms. To be fair to Labour on this, they promoted this before the general election – Sir Kier Starmer said his government would be on the side of the “builders, not the blockers”. Quite how true this will be when policy in London collides with reality in Cornwall. The so-called blockers are passionate local people, who care deeply about their community on the one side, and Labour MPs with small majorities, on the other.