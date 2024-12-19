In April I was re-elected to Cornwall Council, after seven years, and although warned about the increase in casework, I was not prepared for the amount of hardship in my communities.
Homelessness has increased, and problems due to lack of maintenance to Cornwall Housing properties. Roads are falling apart, suffering from a lack of routine maintenance. Many of these problems were being caused by a lack of funding by central government under the Tories, who have a core principle to reduce taxation and thus services provided by the state.
However I was shocked when attending meetings at County Hall to find that the Tory leadership are making decisions without involvement of members, including those in their own party, following the example of the Tories in Westminster. Adult education services are being reduced, and 25 car parks being leased to out of county ANPR camera operators, with little regard to consultation or democracy.
In July at the General Election it was obvious that the electorate had had enough of the Tories, and were voting tactically to consign them to history. Labour swept to power, and everyone expected things would soon get better. But with the budget I realised councils weren’t going to get the funding they need to deliver the services that residents deserve, and we found that Labour are cutting Pensioner’s Winter Fuel Allowance, and increasing National Insurance costs to businesses, which will put up the cost of childcare and other services which provide support for vulnerable and others in need in our communities. Despite promising compensation for 3.6-million WASPI women who claim that they were not informed of the changes to state pension age in the 1990s, Labour state they now “cannot afford it”. I thought that the change in government would see the end of Cornwall being told we must have a mayor, but it seems Labour are continuing this policy to reduce democracy and centralise power.
However there have been some good times in the last nine months. Nationally my party has 72 MPs, now the third party in Westminster, recently winning a vote proposing Proportional Representation, which could see an end to tactical voting. I have met some incredibly caring people working for Cornwall Council, dedicated to improving the lives of residents. The work to repair the landslip on Polperro Road in Looe was programmed to take seven weeks, reopened in four weeks under lights, then finished before Christmas, thanks to long hours by staff from Cormac and specialist contractors.
As this eventful year comes to an end, I am looking forward to spending time with family and friends.
Jim Candy, Cornwall councillor for Looe West, Pelynt, Lansallos and Lanteglos