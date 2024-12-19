In July at the General Election it was obvious that the electorate had had enough of the Tories, and were voting tactically to consign them to history. Labour swept to power, and everyone expected things would soon get better. But with the budget I realised councils weren’t going to get the funding they need to deliver the services that residents deserve, and we found that Labour are cutting Pensioner’s Winter Fuel Allowance, and increasing National Insurance costs to businesses, which will put up the cost of childcare and other services which provide support for vulnerable and others in need in our communities. Despite promising compensation for 3.6-million WASPI women who claim that they were not informed of the changes to state pension age in the 1990s, Labour state they now “cannot afford it”. I thought that the change in government would see the end of Cornwall being told we must have a mayor, but it seems Labour are continuing this policy to reduce democracy and centralise power.