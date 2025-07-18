AS usual, the Liberal Democrats had a stand at Liskeard Show. We like to listen to residents, and this is a great opportunity to meet farmers and their families, as well as others just having a relaxing day out. Liberal Democrat members can set, or change, the policies of our party, by attending, in person or virtually, our Autumn or Spring Conferences, which sets us apart from the Tories or Reform, where policy is dictated by those in control, and to a lesser extent, Labour.
A hot topic was the Inheritance Tax Changes introduced by Labour which many think will undermine the viability of the family farms. Are these justified to stop investors using farmland to avoid inheritance tax, or maybe there should be some form of relief based on length of ownership, or the assets staying within a continuing business? Many farmers are servicing large overdrafts, secured against the land value, and if land had to be sold to pay the Inheritance Tax, would that reduce the viability of the farm? However the most common comment was that the patriarch often thinks he’s going to live forever and doesn’t want to retire, and doesn’t want to make any decisions about who gets control when the inevitable happens. Some, more forward thinkers, are consulting specialist farm accountants and solicitors, who are suddenly in demand. The Liberal Democrats have consistently opposed this tax and called for the farm-support budget to be increased by £1-billion per year. Even the cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, which has a Labour majority, has called for the tax to be delayed. But will the Government listen?
On solar farms, almost everyone agreed that solar and other renewables were a good thing, but felt these should not be sacrificing agricultural land. One farmer said he was very pleased that he had invested in solar panels on a small, less productive corner of a field near his yard, so he gets free electricity and a payment from electricity that goes back in to the grid that provides a fair return. However many are concerned about the increasing scale of proposals for solar farms in SE Cornwall, including two for well over 100 acres which might have a significant impact on the landscape.
As our next elections for Cornwall Council coincide with the national election in 2029, I asked visitors what their voting intentions might be if the election were brought forward to next week? The responses were varied, many saying that the Tories won’t be getting their vote, due to the way they behaved during the pandemic, but neither could they vote for Labour because of the cuts they are introducing nationally. Everyone valued the NHS, but Reform policy will change the NHS funding model to an insurance based system which would favour the rich whilst excluding the most vulnerable in society. Liberal Democrats want access to health services for all in society, not just those who can afford it.
