A hot topic was the Inheritance Tax Changes introduced by Labour which many think will undermine the viability of the family farms. Are these justified to stop investors using farmland to avoid inheritance tax, or maybe there should be some form of relief based on length of ownership, or the assets staying within a continuing business? Many farmers are servicing large overdrafts, secured against the land value, and if land had to be sold to pay the Inheritance Tax, would that reduce the viability of the farm? However the most common comment was that the patriarch often thinks he’s going to live forever and doesn’t want to retire, and doesn’t want to make any decisions about who gets control when the inevitable happens. Some, more forward thinkers, are consulting specialist farm accountants and solicitors, who are suddenly in demand. The Liberal Democrats have consistently opposed this tax and called for the farm-support budget to be increased by £1-billion per year. Even the cross-party Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Select Committee, which has a Labour majority, has called for the tax to be delayed. But will the Government listen?