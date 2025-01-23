But haven’t we been told we should have a mayor before? I remember a prominent Tory telling me he met David Cameron in 2015 at Newquay Airport and told him “if you think you are going to talk us into a mayor for Cornwall you may as well get back on that plane and go straight back to London!” Even last year we had the leader of Cornwall Council trying to persuade us to become a mayoral authority, only to find she didn’t even have enough support from her own party. However as a result of those discussions we did gain more powers over economic development, adult education and offshore wind. But now this Labour government is telling us again that we need to give up our autonomy.