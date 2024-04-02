In 1987 the Tories privatised the water industry, bringing the government £7.6-billion. Since then investment in infrastructure has been insufficient to guarantee an adequate supply of mains water. We had a hosepipe ban last year due to the dry summer, which was only lifted this winter. There has also been sufficient investment in wastewater treatment, resulting in increased pollution of our habitats and bathing water, due to “increasing number of storms and heavy rainfall episodes” according to SW Water. Shouldn't they take account of Climate Change in their long-range plans?