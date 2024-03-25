On Wednesday I attended a meeting with the Fisheries Minister in the Department. I went with Cornish colleagues to discuss compensation for Pollack fishermen who have not been allowed to catch this lucrative stock this year. I know that this is making some businesses struggle and that we must do more to help them. On Friday after constituent surgeries I went to Liskeard School to meet some of the children on their council. They each presented me with a letter about a subject which they cared deeply about. I promised to take the letters to Westminster and raise the issues they raised at the highest level. I would like to thank the teachers for this initiative and getting the pupils engaged in politics.