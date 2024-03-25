LAST week started with a question to the Department of Work and Pensions about working with other departments so that people can get treatment quickly so they can get back into work. The Minister mentioned a range of work including working closely with other Departments including work with the Department of Health and Social Care on NHS talking therapies, which has announced 400,000 more over the next five years and on WorkWell. I know from my casework how important it is that people get speedy treatment so that they can get back to work.
Last Tuesday I chaired the Cats All Party Parliamentary Group Annual General Meeting. The group works with the charity Cats Protection and does what it can to protect and raise issues that face our feline friends. I was pleased to be re-elected to continue to Chair the group and thank the Lords and MPs from across the political divide for their support.
Last Wednesday I chaired the All Party Parliamentary Group on Fisheries. This event focussed on Shaping a Low Carbon, Low Plastic Fishing Industry and looked at the environmental issues around fishing. Also on Wednesday I raised the issue of the Tamar Tolls at Prime Minister’s Question. I also raised this issue on Thursday at Transport Questions. I want eventually to get rid of this extra tax that we have to face. I told the Prime Minister that we have an extra tax called the Tamar toll. I have been working on a petition with my constituency neighbour, my right hon. Friend the Member for Plymouth, Moor View (Johnny Mercer). Will the Prime Minister make our part of the country more competitive by losing this extra tax and helping our community to level up? I am determined to keep raising this issue. Readers can help by signing the petition at www.tollspetition.co.uk
On Wednesday I attended a meeting with the Fisheries Minister in the Department. I went with Cornish colleagues to discuss compensation for Pollack fishermen who have not been allowed to catch this lucrative stock this year. I know that this is making some businesses struggle and that we must do more to help them. On Friday after constituent surgeries I went to Liskeard School to meet some of the children on their council. They each presented me with a letter about a subject which they cared deeply about. I promised to take the letters to Westminster and raise the issues they raised at the highest level. I would like to thank the teachers for this initiative and getting the pupils engaged in politics.
On Saturday following knocking on doors in Polruan I attended the Torpoint Mayor’s Annual Ball in aid of Mustard Tree Cancer Support Centre and Torpoint 3G Artificial Pitch. It was a thoroughly enjoyable evening and I would like to thank the Mayor for putting on such a fun evening.