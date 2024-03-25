In addition to these recent announcements, there are a couple of other significant projects supporting sport in this part of a Cornwall. Camborne Rugby Club have a bid under the Town Deal to improve their changing facilities which will be a big step forward for the club which is has made huge strides in recent years. I am also still working hard to try to secure the long term future of Carn Brea Leisure Centre. Like many people who grew up in this part of Cornwall, I have lots of fond memories of Carn Brea Leisure Centre which has been an essential asset to the community for 50 years. At any given time, some 1200 local children are learning to swim there. I have been running since I was nine, when I first joined Cornwall Athletic Club, often doing my training at Carn Brea. The site is home to Cornwall’s only eight-lane synthetic athletics track and the largest athletics club in Cornwall which makes it a very important sporting asset for the county.